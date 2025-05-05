People across globe continue to stage protests against Pahalgam terror attack

Berlin, May 5 Indian diaspora across the world staged protests on Monday condemning the heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack which resulted in the death of 26 innocent civilians on April 22.

Over 300 members of the Indian community gathered in Germany's Stuttgart, taking out a solidarity march for victims of the terror attack. In videos that have now gone viral on social media, they can be seen collectively reciting Hanuman Chalisa while holding banners that read "Hindu Lives Matter", "Justice for Innocent Hindus killed", "Pray for Pahalgam victims in India".

The community members also observed a two-minute silence in memory of the people killed.

The brutal assault on April 22 unfolded in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam when four heavily armed terrorists, two of them from Pakistan, emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists. The attack has been described as one of the most horrific in the region in recent memory.

In Belgium, expressing solidarity with the victims, the Indian diaspora staged a protest outside the European Commission and condemned the brutal attack.

In Austria, Indians gathered in huge numbers in Vienna to strongly protest against Pakistan-based terror outfits and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

The members also offered a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the terror attack.

In Cyprus, a ritual was held at Radha Krishna Temple in Nicosia, remembering the victims of the heinous attack.

Officers and officials of the Indian High Commission in Nicosia and members of the Indian community gathered in solidarity, observing a two-minute silence followed by a 'shanti paath' (prayer ceremony).

"Charge d'Affaires Subhash C. Kain condemned the attack in the strongest terms, reiterated India’s firm resolve against terrorism, and conveyed the Government’s continued efforts to bring justice and support the affected families. Prayers were offered for peace, healing, and unity," the High Commission of India in Nicosia posted on X.

The American Punjabi Society, along with several Gurdwaras and diaspora friends, also paid tribute in New York's Hicksville, standing together in a solemn moment of unity, remembrance, and resolve against terrorism.

