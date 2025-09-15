People aged 65 years or elder account for 29.4 per cent of Japan's total population: Latest data

Tokyo, Sep 15 The number of people aged 65 years or older in Japan stands at 36.19 million as of Monday, witnessing a drop of 50,000 from a year before, local media reported citing the Japan's Internal Affairs ministry.

The estimate figures released showcased the decrease for the first time in two years but accounted for a record 29.4 per cent of Japan's total population, witnessing rise of 0.1 percentage point, The Japan Times reported.. The estimate was released just ahead of Respect for the Aged Day.

According to the ministry, the decrease in population is attributed to factors like the number of deaths among those aged 65 or above exceeding the number of people newly turning 65.

The number of men aged 65 years or above is estimated to reach 15.68 million, accounting for 26.2 per cent of the overall male population, and the estimated number of women aged 65 or older is estimated to be at 20.51 million, making up for 32.4 per cent of the total female population.

The people aged 65 years or above in the total population has been rising year by year. According to estimates by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, this ratio is estimated to reach 34.8 per cent in 2040, when people who were born in Japan between 1971 and 1974 will be 65 or above.

In 2024, 9.3 million people aged 65 years or above had jobs, with the number increasing for the 21st straight year to reach a record high. Among those who were employed, people aged 65 years or more stood at 25.7 per cent, rise of 0.5 point, The Japan Times reported.

Of all workers aged 65 years or above, those in the wholesale and retail sectors accounted for the largest group at 1.33 million, followed by 1.15 million people in the medical and welfare sectors and 1.04 million people in the services industry.

The total number of employees in that age category, excluding executives from companies and various organisations, stood at 5.63 million. Among them, 4.33 million were temporary employees, comprising 76.9 per cent.

