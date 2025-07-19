"People are looking at India on a large scale for business opportunities": MP CM Mohan Yadav

Barcelona [Spain], July 19 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that his visit to Dubai and Spain is nearing its conclusion, highlighting the tour's focus on exploring opportunities for the state's progress and promoting employment, industries, and tourism.

Speaking from Barcelona, Yadav said, "We have reached the last leg of our Dubai and Spain visit. As we had set the objective of our tour, we were to explore all the areas for the progress of our state with our Indians connected to Madhya Pradesh, especially everything that provides employment. We also went to the industries and restaurants to promote tourism. Wherever there are Indian restaurants, we visited them."

He further noted the growing global presence and reputation of India and its citizens under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We have seen that in our changing times, under the leadership of our Prime Minister, the way India and its citizens have gone abroad and made their reputation. In today's turbulent times, people are looking at India on a large scale for business opportunities, looking at Indian products," Yadav added.

Reinforcing this outreach, the Chief Minister also addressed members of the Indian diaspora in Spain as part of the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025' held on Friday (local time), underlining the state's commitment to building global partnerships and strengthening diaspora ties.

Yadav said that he was proud of the fact that Madhya Pradesh is the first choice of investors, thus aiding in the country's progress.

In a post on X, he said, "Today, the heartfelt dialogue with our Indian diaspora brothers and sisters settled in Spain, under the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025,' will always remain vivid in my memories. We are proud that Madhya Pradesh, which has become the first choice of investors, is playing a leading role in the nation's progress. Together, with a team spirit, we will take this saga of pride to new heights."

Yadav also held a roundtable meeting under the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue-2025' with leading European textile machinery manufacturers and experts.

Yadav said the meeting yielded positive discussions on textile machinery manufacturing under the 'Make in India' and 'Make in Madhya Pradesh' initiatives.

In a post on X, he said, "Under the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue-2025', a roundtable meeting was held today in Barcelona, Spain, with leading European textile machinery manufacturers and experts. The discussion focused extensively on the possibilities of establishing advanced production units in Madhya Pradesh. On this occasion, positive discussions were held on developing the state as a global hub for textile machinery manufacturing under the 'Make in India' and 'Make in Madhya Pradesh' initiatives."

The objective of the meeting was to establish Madhya Pradesh as a textile machinery manufacturing hub and promote partnerships with European technology providers. Yadav gave information about the state's investor-friendly policies, special textile parks, SEZs, and incentive schemes.

CM Yadav expressed his commitment to promoting technology transfer and sustainable production. European companies were invited to establish production units in Madhya Pradesh, according to an official statement.

Key representatives from leading textile machinery companies in the US, Italy, and Spain attended the meeting.

Leading textile companies in Madhya Pradesh, including Best Corp, Pratibha Syntex, Shreeji Polymers, and DB Group, also participated in the meeting, the statement read.

