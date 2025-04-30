People count losses as gas crisis grips Bangladesh

Dhaka, April 30 The disruption of gas supplies around Bangladesh has affected commercial and industrial customers, including CNG-powered auto rickshaws and private cars, as drivers complained of less-than-half-filled tanks even after waiting in long tailbacks for refills, local media reported on Wednesday.

Since last month, long queues of vehicles have been witnessed waiting outside compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations in different areas of the capital city, Dhaka, including Moghbazar, Mohakhali, and Rampura.

The filling station authorities said that the crisis has led to financial losses as half of the gas demanded was not possible, although the compressor was active, Bangladeshi media outlet bdnews24 reported.

"The vehicle tailback is stretching half a kilometre. Even then, many vehicles are retreating. There is nothing to do now. There is less gas in the (transmission) line," said a worker at a CNG filling station.

"Currently, there is an extreme gas crisis. We come to the filling station and are in a queue for hours. This is wasting a lot of our time. My car can carry gas worth Bangladeshi Taka 300. But the filling stations are offering gas worth only Tk 100-120. I am in a lot of trouble," said a local driver.

Meanwhile, a Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) official said that due to the increased demand for electricity, the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has diverted gas supply to power plants, leading to a shortage in industrial and commercial connections like CNG-filling stations.

The country's leading newspaper, Prothom Alo, reported that Bangladesh once produced 2.7 billion (270 crore) cubic feet of gas every day, but the daily production has now dropped to 1.84 billion (184 crore) cubic feet.

Power Advisor Fouzul Kabir Khan stated that since the interim government has been in power for a "short term," it was not possible for his government to solve "long-standing crises."

