People exchanges will improve friendships: Japan emperor on Indonesia visit

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 19 : Japanese Emperor Naruhito visited Indonesia for the first time on Saturday and said that exchanges between young people will further improve the friendship between both countries, Kyodo News Agency reported.

The emperor said this after he and Empress of Japan Masako attended a welcoming ceremony at the Indonesian presidential palace in the city hosted by President Joko Widodo.

"We hope we deepen our understanding of your country's society and culture, which are full of diversity, during this trip," the emperor said at the press conference held at an orchid house inside the Bogor Botanical Gardens.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that he is honoured to welcome the imperial couple who came to Indonesia on their first official goodwill visit since the emperor's ascension to the throne in 2019. He further said that it will strengthen the foundation of friendship among the people of both countries, as per Kyodo News Agency.

The president said, "Such as strong foundation is needed to improve the strategic partnership between our two countries, particularly in the economic sector."

The couple received an invitation from the Indonesian president in July last year.

The emperor and the empress were greeted by the president and first lady Iriana Joko Widodo. The Emperor walked on a red carpet along with the president and received a formal salute from the guard of honour, according to Kyodo News Agency.

The couple also participated in an agarwood tree-planting ceremony with the president and the first lady at the palace. The couple along with the president and first lady held talks at the palace during luncheon.

It is the second overseas trip for the emperor and empress since his ascension, followed by attending the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Kyodo News Agency reported.

It comes as Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, chaired this year by Indonesia, mark their 50th anniversary of friendly ties.

During the beginning of his visit, the emperor on Sunday visited the rail yard of the mass rapid transit system in Jakarta, MRT Jakarta, which was built with Japan's economic assistance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor