People in Mauritius, Australia celebrate Chhath Puja with vibrant festivities

Port Louis, Oct 28 Chhath Puja was celebrated across Mauritius and Australia on Tuesday with utmost devotion and festivities, as people marked the conclusion of the four-day auspicious festival.

One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Chhath Puja, is primarily observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is also celebrated in parts of Nepal and among Indian communities worldwide.

Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava, on Tuesday joined in the Chhath Mahaparv celebration.

The event, organised by the Swastikam Foundation in Mauritius, was attended by Mauritian President Dharambeer Gokhool, Members of Parliament and several other dignitaries.

Addressing the event, Srivasata underscored the Indian government's efforts to have Chhath Puja included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

He also emphasised the festival's role in promoting environmental sustainability, gender participation, and social inclusion.

Meanwhile, in Australia's Melbourne, the Indian diaspora came out to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

The Indian Consul General in Melbourne, Sushil Kumar, local dignitaries, including MP Lee Tarlamis and community members participated in the vibrant Chhath Puja celebrations and paid homage to the Sun God.

The event featured special cultural performances by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR)-sponsored troupe led by Nitu Kumari Nootan, showcasing the rich traditions of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Hindu calendar, Chhath Puja falls on the sixth day (Shashthi Tithi) of the Kartik month's Shukla Paksha, usually occurring six days after Diwali. The celebration spans four days, beginning with Nahay Khay and concluding with Usha Arghya, the offering of prayers to the rising sun.

The festival commences with Nahay Khay (October 25), when devotees take a holy dip and prepare a simple meal. On the second day, Kharna (October 26), a day-long fast from morning to evening is observed and later concluded with offerings of rasiya (sweet porridge) and roti. The third day marks Sandhya Arghya, when the 'nirjala vrat' (fast without water) begins, continuing until the early hours of the fourth day (Usha Arghya).

Chhath Puja is believed to have originated in ancient times. According to legend, Lord Rama and Goddess Sita performed the first Chhath Puja after their return to Ayodhya to seek blessings from the Sun God for prosperity.

