People incur difficulty in using social media in Pakistan amid PTI's virtual event: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 21 : A nationwide disruption was experienced on social media platforms across Pakistan amid a virtual event organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Dawn reported, citing Internet monitor Netblocks.

"Confirmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube," the internet tracking agency said at 7:12 pm (local time).

It added that "the incident comes as persecuted opposition leader Imran Khan's political party, PTI, launches its second virtual gathering."

PTI slammed the caretaker government over the disruption stating, "Shame on the caretakers that are causing damage to Pakistanis only."

The users also reported experiencing difficulties accessing social media platforms across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, according to Dawn.

A similar disruption occurred previously also on January 7, as the PTI held a virtual fundraising telethon.

The PTI has urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the suspension of internet service and blockage of social media websites during the party's fundraising telethon.

In a statement, the PTI spokesperson had alleged that 240 million people were deprived of their basic rights by the suspension, which also resulted in financial losses for the country.

Telecom operators had also expressed concern over frequent internet outages "on political grounds".

Earlier in December 17 last year, the internet services in Pakistan again faced nationwide disruption amid a virtual power show organised by Imran Khan's PTI, Dawn reported.

On May 9, when violent protests broke out after Imran Khan's arrest, the PTA confirmed that it had suspended mobile broadband across the country on the interior ministry's instructions.

Netblocks had said access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube was restricted across Pakistan amid PTI chief Imran Khan's arrest on that day from the Islamabad High Court's premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Earlier in July, Pakistan was ranked third in the world over the imposition of internet restrictions in the first half of 2023, Dawn reported.

It further cited a report by Surfshark, a virtual private network company headquartered in Lithuania, and stated that a half-year analysis of internet shutdowns based on the Internet Shutdown Tracker revealed that Pakistan was responsible for three of the 42 new restrictions worldwide that were imposed following Imran's arrest.

At the time, access to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube was restricted in the country. At the same time, several temporary cellular network disruptions were also witnessed across the country for several days afterwards, Dawn reported.

