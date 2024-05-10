People not demanding a life of comfort, but are struggling to survive: UKPNP leader

London [UK], May 10 : Writer and political activist Shabir Chaudhry from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the spokesperson for the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), discussed the current situation in PoJK amid the protests organised by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

During the discussion, Shabir Chaudhry outlined current situation of POJK, culminating in a violent clash between protestors, identified as members of the JAAC, and defence personnel from the Punjab Constabulary (PC) of the Punjab Province and the Frontier Corps from Pakistan.

Chaudhary said, "As soon as the personnel from Punjab Constabulary and the Frontier Corps entered PoJK, they started to show their real colours. The defence personnel of the Punjab Province have been working in PoJK under the disguise of the local police so if any action is taken against them, the local police will be blamed.

Chaudhary further said citing POJK locals statement, that the defence personnel from Pakistan first took control of a government school and college to set up their base. They arrested some of the activists of PoJK, and eventually the people came out on the streets to raise their demands of leaving these arrested protestors. The PC and FC then ordered the locals to vacate the streets and return to their homes, but this enraged the people, ultimately leading to the violent clash between the protestors and the cops in PoJK on May 09. The locals eventually abducted and beat a defense personnel finally injuring him."

"The angry protestors then left the cop after their protestors were left. But in retaliation of all these events 18 activists have been arrested as of now and they have been taken to Pakistan. After which their whereabouts remain unknown," he added.

Commenting on the same Nasir Aziz Khan leader of UKPNP stated "For over 70 years the type of policies that Pakistan has adopted gave rise to issues and grievances to locals which should have been addressed, but they did not address the same. And for at least one year the locals have raised their demands repeatedly and have submitted their charter of demands but it was always ignored. The so-called government of PoJK once or twice did promise to resolve the local issues but nothing has changed till now. Hence the JAAC was forced to invoke the protest on May 11 as it is their democratic right. But Pakistan has been arresting the protestors, even when they claim that they take care of the people of PoJK they are arresting the protestors instead of listening to their voices".

"While elaborating on the current scenario of PoJK the UKPNP leader mentioned that, "Now the people are not demanding a life of comfort, but are struggling to live, as it is a matter of survival for them now. Even the Pakistani constitution says that we the people of PoJK are not part of Pakistan. Hence sending forces like this to PoJK is illegal. The country has always been an illgal aggressor and they have no stand in the area. The UN resolution in terms of PoJK clearly stated that Pakistan must remove its forces. But they are doing the opposite" Khan added.

He further stated that "it is not a matter of piece of land of PoJK. But it is a matter of all the locals of PoJK. And these are not the people who in the past had suffered because of your atrocities but they are now united against your regime and will stand together against you, and will use all the possible tools to raise their voices on both national and international levels".

