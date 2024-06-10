People of India have always stood for peace, security: PM Modi appreciates Nawaz Sharif's congratulatory message

New Delhi [India], June 10 : In response to former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's congratulatory message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he appreciates his message and noted that the people of India have always stood for peace, security and progressive areas.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Appreciate your message @NawazSharifMNS. The people of India have always stood for peace, security and progressive ideas. Advancing the well-being and security of our people shall always remain our priority."

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on assuming office for the third consecutive term. He said that BJP's success in recent polls demonstrates the confidence of people in PM Modi's leadership.

"My warm felicitations to Modi Ji (@narendramodi) on assuming office for the third time. Your party's success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership. Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia," Nawaz Sharif posted on X.

PM Modi also thanked Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for extending wishes on taking oath as India's Prime Minister. Taking to X, Shehbaz Sharif stated, "Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India."

In response to his post on X, PM Modi stated, "Thank you @cmshehbaz for your good wishes."

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif attended the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Apart from two terms as Prime Minister beginning 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

Earlier in February, PM Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif after he took oath as the Pakistan PM for the second time. Shehbaz also thanked PM Modi for his felicitations.

Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan, after the general elections, which drew much flak from the opposition and other groups raising concerns on the 'level-playing field'. There were widespread allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

