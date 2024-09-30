"People of Iran should know - Israel stands with you": Benjamin Netanyahu's message to Iranians

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 30 : In a direct appeal to the Iranian people, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the oppressive nature of their regime, emphasising its detrimental impact on their lives.

Sharing a video message on X, Netanyahu said, "I speak a lot about the leaders of Iran. Yet at this pivotal moment, I want to address you - the people of Iran. I want to do so directly, without filters, without middlemen. Every day, you see a regime that subjugates you, make fiery speeches about defending Lebanon, defending Gaza. Yet every day, that regime plunges our region deeper into darkness and deeper into war."

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/1840740049299583355

Netanyahu highlighted the disconnection between the Iranian regime's priorities and the needs of its people. He noted, "The vast majority of Iranians know their regime doesn't care a whit about them. If it did care, if it cared about you, it would stop wasting billions of dollars on futile wars across the Middle East. It would start improving your lives."

He urged the Iranian populace to imagine a future where resources wasted on war and nuclear ambitions are redirected toward education, healthcare, and infrastructure. "Imagine if all the vast money the regime wasted on nuclear weapons and foreign wars were invested in your children's education, in improving your healthcare, in building your nation's infrastructure, water, sewage, all the other things that you need. Imagine that."

The Prime Minister asserted that a future free Iran could flourish, stating, "When Iran is finally free, and that moment will come a lot sooner than people think - everything will be different. Our two ancient peoples, the Jewish people and the Persian people, will finally be at peace." He emphasised the opportunities for global investment, tourism, and technological innovation that could arise. "Doesn't that sound better than endless poverty, repression and war?" he asked.

Netanyahu concluded with a message of solidarity, saying, "The people of Iran should know - Israel stands with you. May we together know a future of prosperity and peace."

His remarks came in the wake of significant tensions in the region, particularly following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a precision strike by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). Netanyahu described Nasrallah as "the main engine of Iran's axis of evil," stating, "If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first. Yesterday, the State of Israel eliminated the arch-murderer Hassan Nasrallah."

He emphasised that the elimination of Nasrallah was crucial for ensuring Israel's security and for the safe return of hostages.

In a statement, the IDF confirmed the targeting of Nasrallah during airstrikes in Beirut, stating, "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world." The Prime Minister reaffirmed Israel's determination to continue defending its citizens and addressing threats posed by Iran and its proxies, underscoring that "there is no place in Iran or the Middle East that the long arm of Israel cannot reach."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor