People paying Rs 10,000 to contract covid infection to avoid vaccination

The number of covid patients has crossed the 31 crore mark and millions of people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the new variant Omicron has raised more concerns. Corona has caused serious situation in many countries. Efforts are being made to prevent corona spread. Millions have been vaccinated. As the world faces the Corona Crisis, some people are showing negligence. Some people are looking for 'dangerous tricks' not to get vaccinated. They themselves are deliberately contracting the virus, so that they could escape vaccination.

According to the Daily Mail, anti-Vaxxer vaccines are being sought in Italy. Vaccination will be mandatory for everyone (over 50 years) in Italy from 1 February 2022. The government will take action against those who do not get vaccinated. Their job can also go. But even so, some people are not ready to understand. Italian anti-waxxers are having dinner and wine parties with covid-positive people so they can infect themselves. They themself are spending more than 10 thousand rupees for this.

Anti-Vaxxer people are joining the Covid Party. By spending their money, they are secretly partying with infected people so that they too contract covid and they do not have to be vaccinated. Because infected people will not be vaccinated for some time. Information about a covid party in Tuscany was revealed. Where people were enjoying dinner and wine with a covid positive person. A fee of £ 110 (Rs. 11,000) was charged for joining. The Daily Beast quoted Italian police as saying that an anti-waxer wrote online - "I am urgently looking for a covid positive person. I am willing to pay." In the same way, people were said to be looking for covid parties.