People prepare for Baloch National Gathering despite interference

Gwadar [Balochistan], July 27 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has detailed the ongoing resilience and determination of the Baloch people in their support for the Baloch National Gathering.

The BYC urged the Baloch people to thoroughly prepare for their participation in the Raaji Muchi.

The BYC stated, "Despite efforts, the state failed to stop a massive number of people from joining the caravans of the Baloch Raaji Muchi. A huge number of participants departed from Nushki, heading towards Gwadar. The Baloch Raaji Muchi continues to grow, demonstrating the people's determination to participate despite challenges."

The BYC said that as a part of the Baloch Raaji Muchi movement, the caravan from Chagi district has commenced its journey towards Gwadar, marking another significant step in the movement's expansion.

BYC stated, "The caravan of Baloch Raji Muchi departs from Chagi District towards Gwadar. The caravans from Dalbandin and Mashky have reached Karan, from where they will depart for Basima tomorrow. Despite constant harassment and intimidation by the state, the Baloch are determined to join the historic Baloch Raji Muchi. The state is brutally involved in the Baloch genocide and denies any right to protest against this genocide".

They emphasized that despite any obstacle, the Baloch community will travel to Gwadar and take part in the national gathering.

The Baloch National Gathering, set for July 28, will be a pivotal event aimed at uniting Baloch leaders, activists, and supporters to showcase solidarity and advocate for the rights and aspirations of the Baloch people.

This gathering will serve as a platform to discuss key issues related to the Baloch quest for self-determination and autonomy.

During the event, leaders and representatives are expected to issue statements and resolutions that will outline their demands and future plans, sending a clear message to both national governments and international organizations about the Baloch people's goals.

Enforced disappearances are a major concern, with individuals being abducted by state or affiliated actors without formal charges, leaving families in distressing uncertainty and often exposing the Baloch people to severe torture.

Extrajudicial killings further exacerbate the situation, with activists and dissenters being targeted and killed without due process, fostering widespread fear and suppressing opposition.

Arbitrary detentions are also frequent, with individuals being held without legal basis. The suppression of free speech, including harassment and censorship of journalists and activists, stifles public discourse and accountability.

