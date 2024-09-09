"People, prosperity, progress, security": Jaishankar outlines key pillars of India-GCC partnership

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 9 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined the four key pillars that enhance the India-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) partnership, namely people, prosperity, progress, and security.

Notably, Jaishankar on Monday addressed the inaugural India-GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Co-chaired the inaugural India - Gulf Cooperation Council Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue in Riyadh."

Elaborating on the key pillars of the India-GCC partnership, Jaishankar wrote, "Underlined the key pillars of our partnership. People: The 9 million-strong Indian community serves as the bedrock of our friendship. Appreciate efforts for their welfare and comfort; Prosperity: domains of energy, trade, investment, connectivity and technology constitute a unique bond. Our many complementarities and convergence help take it forward. Urged early conclusion of India - GCC FTA."

Highlighting progress as one of the key pillars, the External Affairs Minister underscored the advances made in India-GCC partnerships in various sectors, and wrote, "Progress: explored together new partnerships in renewables, innovation, education, health and space; Security: strengthen exchanges, exercises and industry collaboration in defence."

The meeting also adopted a Joint Action Plan 2024-2028 for undertaking various joint activities in diverse areas, including health, trade, security, agriculture and food security, transportation, energy, culture, amongst others. It was also decided that more areas of cooperation can be included in the Joint Action Plan, based on mutual consensus, later on.

Sharing on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Agreed on a comprehensive Joint Action Plan that would provide a pathway for an expanded partnership."

Notably, Jaishankar, visited Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from September 8 to 9, to attend the first ever India-GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue.

During his visit, Jaishankar co-chaired the India-GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue along with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, President of the current session of the GCC Ministerial Council, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

This was the first meeting between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at the Foreign Ministers level, and was attended by Foreign Ministers of all the GCC countries and Secretary General of the GCC Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

Notably, Jaishankar and the Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their joint commitment to building on the achievements of this first Ministerial Meeting. Jaishankar highlighted that the GCC as a collective entity has vital significance for India and constitutes the "extended" neighbourhood of India and thanked the GCC countries for taking care of the large Indian diaspora in their countries, the MEA said in the release.

The leaders undertook a detailed review of India-GCC ties and appreciated the upward trajectory in ties witnessed in the last few years. EAM and the Foreign Ministers emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation across a wide range of areas.

Jaishankar also underscored the significance of the strategic and growing partnership between the GCC and India. Through collaborative initiatives in trade, investment, infrastructure development, and people-to-people ties, this partnership not only bolsters economic growth within the region and India but also contributes to a more stable and prosperous global economy, the release added.

Jaishankar also had separate bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, and the Foreign Minister of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on the sidelines of the India - GCC Ministerial meeting.

