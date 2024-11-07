"People see Trump as agent of change": US Congressman Shri Thanedar

Detroit (Michigan) [US], November 7 : As the world leader congratulated Republican Donald Trump for his victory in the US Presidential elections, Indian-American US Congressman Shri Thanedar on Thursday said that people voted for Trump because they see him as an agent of change.

Donald Trump articulated different issues that concern the voters and voters also saw that Trump was aware of their concerns, fears and hardships, he added.

"People feel that the current administration is responsible for the economic situation and they have sent a clear message. What Donald Trump has done is that he has articulated 3 different issues that are on voters' minds and voters saw that Donald Trump understood their concerns & fears and their hardships. They gave Donald Trump a mandate because they saw Donald Trump as an agent of change at this time," Thanedar said.

The US Congressman further informed that 50 per cent of the voters are people who live from "paycheque to paycheque" and they gave Trump a mandate because they are struggling.

"From the Exit Polls, we see that nearly 50% of the voters, people who are living from paycheque to paycheque, people who are struggling to put food on their table, kitchen table issues, expenses, paying for healthcare, paying for groceries, gasoline, paying for children's education. So people are struggling, these are the people who work with their own hands. Some of them may or may not have a college degree but they work hard to raise their family. They are all struggling. The cost of living has gone up substantially. The buying power has gone down and people are hurting," Congressman Thanedar said.

Meanwhile, Indian-Americans are celebrating Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, expressing optimism about the potential benefits for the economy, border security, and global peace.

Avinash Gupta, President of the Foreign Indian Association, believes Trump's good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will strengthen India-US relations. He cited local factors like inflation, open borders, and ongoing wars as key concerns that influenced Indian-American voters

Donald Trump has secured a second term as president after winning crucial battleground states. This victory marks a significant comeback for Trump, who lost his re-election bid in 2020 to President Joe Biden.

