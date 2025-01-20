People start to gather outside US Capitol Rotunda building ahead of Trump's inauguration

Washington, DC [US], January 20 : People have started to gather outside the US Capitol Rotunda building, where US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration is scheduled to be held today.

Republican leader Donald Trump will take oath as the 47th US President. The ceremonial event is set to take place on Monday, approximately two weeks after Trump's electoral college win was certified by the US Congress.

The stage is set for a grand ceremony leading up to US President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in on Monday. The events are set to begin with Trump's departure to St John's Church and offering of service. He will then go to the Blair House, The President's Guest House.

At North Portico, the US President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden will first welcome Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and then President-Elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

First, the Vice President-Elect JD Vance will take his oath to office, followed by Trump. The grand swearing-in will be followed by Trump's remarks.

A formal farewell ceremony of Biden and Harris is set to take place, and then Trump and Vance will have the signing room ceremony. The signing ceremony is one of the first official actions taken by the newly sworn President of the United States. They occur in the President's Room just off the Senate Chamber in the US Capitol.

After the departure of the former President and First Lady, the new President gathers there with aides and Members of Congress to sign nominations and sometimes memorandums, proclamations, or executive orders. This tradition began in 1981, with former US President Ronald Reagan.

Prior to that time, nominations were often submitted to the Senate on Inauguration Day without ceremony.After that the luncheon is set to take place, and then the review of the troops. Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, will then head to the Capitol Hill as the parade would begin.

There will be a signing ceremony in the Oval Office followed by the President's arrival at the Convention Center. Trump will then deliver informal remarks and take part in the first dance in at the Liberty Ball, followed by the Commander in Chief ball, and the United Station ball. The President will then depart for the White House.

