"Perhaps some relief can begin for hostages," US Jewish activist pins hope on Trump-Netanyahu talks

Washington DC [US], September 30 : American Jewish activist from Grassroots American and Israeli Jews, Billy Menkow said that he hoped to see relief for the hostages and their kin.

Menkow said that relief, quiet and peace are necessary so that each side can move forward.

"In the next 72 hours, if several pieces of the puzzle fall into place with strong assurances from all parties, then perhaps some relief can begin the hostages, for their families, for Israeli families who still have soldiers in battle, and for relief to the civilians in Gaza," he said.

"If all of that happens, then there might be some breathing room to contemplate what next? Can Trump's technocratic plan to govern Gaza work? Will Israel refrain from torpedoing the plan? Will Hamas agree to the plan? Can the personalities on each side take baby steps towards trust and shared goals of quiet and peace? Relief, quiet and peace are necessary so that each side can move forward. There's plenty of room for skepticism and there's plenty of room for hope," he added.

Menkow said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have worsened the image of Israelis around the world.

"At the moment I will stay away from the two state, there were many here who support that others are not quite there. There is no question that Netanyahu and his government have worsened by large magnitude the image of Israel and Israelis worldwide," he said.

He further toldthat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is perhaps now understanding the plight of several Israelis worldwide.

"Many people Israelis and others around the world are suffering because of his myopic view and probably his quest to stay in power. There is no doubt that he has damaged for Jews around the world and we are happy that he is getting the message," he said.

Menkow said that their agenda for protest was to end the war and bring the hostages home.

"We've been protesting to end the war and to bring the hostages back for just about two years now. Our message today is to end the war now, to bring all of the hostages, those who are still alive and those who have been murdered to be able to come back to proper burial in their homeland in Israel and also to surge aid to Gaza so that the civilians there can be nourished and their lives can be uh rebuilt to bring an end to the madness on both sides of the fence," he said.

Menkow further toldthat this meeting was a special one as US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are starting to work on a solution to Gaza.

"And today is special because the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel are hopefully meeting today to put the final touches on the beginning of the end. We don't hope that tomorrow it will end," he said.

He further said that hopefully there will be an end to this conflict.

"We know these things take time, but apparently these two men oh have the power, or at least some think they have the power to bring an end to this. This is one of their many negotiations. So our fingers are crossed. We feel like we have to be active. We're not necessarily hopeful, but we feel like we have to do something. Today we do something," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was received at the White House on Monday, a day after US President Donald Trump claimed that "all are on board" for the "greatness" in the Middle East.

"We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST. ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!" Trump had posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor