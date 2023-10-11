‘Permanent Roommates’ brings more of Tanya and Mikesh's love story in season 3

Mumbai, Oct 11 The hit streaming show ‘Permanent Roommates’ has set its return with a third season. The show is a romantic drama and features Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles.

‘Permanent Roommates’ is one of India’s oldest streaming shows, it belongs to the second generation of streaming content and was released even before streaming platforms made their way to India.

The show tells the story of a couple who navigate life as different challenges are thrown at them with humour arising from their actions and choices.

Back when it was released, it did not just registered a terrific success but also established Sumeet Vyas as the star of the streaming medium.

Talking about the new season, Shreyansh Pandey, director of the show and head of TVF Originals, said: “We are thrilled to announce the latest season of Permanent Roommates. As creators, this series has always held a special place in our hearts. Being our passion project, it heralded a web revolution of sorts back in 2014.”

He further mentioned: “We couldn't be happier to share this next chapter with you after the incredible love and support we have received for Mikesh and Tanya. As we introduce this series to our viewers we are not only bringing back the series but also rekindling the special connection we have with them.”

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, Season 3 of ‘Permanent Roommates’ is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up andwill premiere on Prime Video on 18 October.

