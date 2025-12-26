"Perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice": MEA on killing of Hindu youth in Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], December 26 : India on Friday raised serious concerns over repeated incidents of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists, and said it is closely monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country.

Briefing the media in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian government was disturbed by the sustained hostility faced by minority communities.

"India is closely monitoring developments and has expressed grave concern over the continued hostility of minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice," Jaiswal said.

Placing the issue in a broader context, the MEA pointed out that more than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities have been recorded during the tenure of Bangladesh's interim government.

These incidents include killings, arson and land grabbing.

"These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations or dismissed as political violence," the spokesperson said.

India, in response, rejected what it described as "unremitting hostility" against minorities in Bangladesh and dismissed claims that an anti-India narrative was being circulated.

Jaiswal stressed that maintaining law and order and ensuring security remains the responsibility of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

"We have rejected the false narrative that is being projected in Bangladesh. Maintaining law and order and security is the responsibility of the Bangladesh interim government. To portray a narrative where things are in some other direction is completely false, and we reject that," he said.

The remarks come amid reports of another killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh.

According to Bangladeshi media, 29-year-old Amrit Mondal was allegedly lynched by a mob in the Hossaindanga area of Kalimohar Union late Wednesday.

These developments follow statements by the MEA last week, when India said it was continuing to closely track the situation in Bangladesh and had conveyed strong concerns to Bangladeshi authorities over attacks targeting minority communities.

The issue has drawn wider attention following the killing of 25-year-old Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das.

Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death in a mob lynching incident on December 18 after false blasphemy allegations were made against him by a Muslim co-worker at his factory.

Reports said the mob killed Das, hung his body from a tree and then set it on fire.

Referring to that incident, the MEA said, "India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh. Our officials remain in touch with the Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities. We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice."

The ministry further noted that Bangladesh has witnessed a rise in violence against minorities, including Hindus, under the Yunus-led interim government.

The situation has triggered concern among people and several human rights organisations worldwide.

Earlier, on December 17, the MEA summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah to convey New Delhi's concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh.

India has also rejected what it termed a false narrative being pushed by extremist elements regarding recent incidents in Bangladesh.

The MEA expressed concern that the interim government neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India.

New Delhi has additionally called on Bangladesh's interim government to ensure the safety and security of Indian missions and posts in the country in line with its diplomatic obligations.

