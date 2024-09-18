Peru: Five killed, 28 injured in bus crash

Lima, Sep 18 At least five people were killed and 28 others injured after two buses collided in north Peru's La Libertad region, the National Police of Peru (PNP) said.

The accident occurred on a road in the Chicama District, Ascope Province, involving a passenger bus travelling between the Gran Chimu and Trujillo provinces, and another vehicle transporting workers from an agro-industrial company on Tuesday, according to Xinhua news agency.

"We have a report of 28 wounded," PNP Commander Carlos Odria told a local media outlet. "Personnel from two mobile units are at the scene, providing support and assistance to the wounded."

The PNP has not ruled out speeding as a possible cause and is continuing to investigate the incident.

Further details of the accident are awaited.

