Peso Pluma cancels concert in Tijuana after receiving death threats from Mexican cartel

Los Angeles, Sep 21 Popular Mexican rapper-songwriter Peso Pluma isn't taking any chances with the Mexican cartel, and is doing his best to avoid them.

This comes after the rapper cancelled his show in Tijuana after receiving death threats made to the singer were spotted in the city.

The cancellation was announced on Instagram by the music labels Double P. Records and Prajin Music Group.

The two labels jointly issued an official statement and said: "Our goal is to protect the fans and the team. For the safety of everyone involved, we will cancel our show in Tijuana."

After the threat was issued, it's been a week since the 24-year-old singer was caught in the clutches of notorious cartels, more so when banners were spotted within the city warning Peso to not come to Tijuana and perform, TMZ reported.

The banners read: "This goes to Peso Pluma, don't bother showing yourself on October 14 because if you do, it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue. If you show up, we are going to f***** beat you to death."

The threat was signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, an organisation based in the city of Zapopan, the birthplace of Peso.

The songwriter is just one among the several rappers who has referenced the notorious cartel in his songs.

The Mexican cartel has gained immense infamy for being some of the most ruthless, devious, malicious and dangerous cartels in the world.

Primarily drug smugglers, the cartel is also involved in numerous murders, assaults, kidnappings, robberies, bribing the police and even killing political officials in Mexico and even Canada and the US.

After the threat was issued, Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero said that the prosecutor's office was investigating the threats and that an unnamed suspect had been arrested already.

She also pointed out the fallout of the singer's style of music, stating: "It is up to me to protect the citizens of Tijuana, and therefore in the next few days we will determine if the concert will take place or not."

“Singers such as... Peso Pluma make apologies for crime, so there are certain groups that get upset. Unfortunately, those who suffer the consequences are the citizens who want to attend their concerts."

Pluma has sung about the cartel and their operations many times and has been accused of glorifying the crime culture of Mexico and even praising the cartel.

