Pezeshkian formally sworn in as Iran's President, offers country's cooperation in solving regional issues

Tehran, July 30 Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday was sworn in, in the presence of dignitaries from nearly 90 countries, to formally start his four-year term and announced a policy of "constructive and effective" engagement with the world while offering his country's participation in solving regional and global issues.

After Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf delivered a speech, Pezeshkian, 69, took the oath before the Parliament.

"I, as the President, in front of the Holy Quran and the people of Iran, swear to almighty God to be the guardian of the official religion and the Islamic Republic system and the constitution of the country," he affirmed.

As part of the oath, he swore to use all his talents and qualities to perform the duties he has assumed as the President of the Islamic Republic.

In his address to the gathering after his swearing-in, Pezeshkian urged the world "to seize the unique opportunity to solve regional and global problems with the participation of a powerful, peace-seeking, and dignified Iran", local Iranian news agencies reported.

"We will seek constructive and effective engagement with the world based on the principles of dignity, wisdom and expediency," he said.

He stressed his administration's readiness to continue negotiations with major global powers in order to remove the anti-Iran sanctions, reminding the West and Washington that Iran's nuclear programme is peaceful as it has been verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He stressed that Iran remained committed to its commitments under the nuclear deal.

"Pressure and sanctions do not work (in dealing with Iran)," Pezeshkian said in a remark aimed at the Western powers and called on them to "show respect to the noble Iranian nation".

Citing the tragic conditions in Gaza, he slammed the United States and some Western states for delivering arms to Israel,

The Iranian President went on to call for a detente in the region, saying that "the countries in the region must not spend their valuable resources on conflict and war of attrition".

"My administration wants a strong region," he said, while adding that Iran wants to become the first power in economic, scientific, and technological fields at the regional level.

Pezeshkian also called for a region free from the influence of extremists, asserting that regional countries should not allow a few radical voices to misrepresent nearly two billion free-thinking Muslims.

"Islam is a religion of peace," he said.

Furthermore, he voiced a strong desire for a world where the Palestinian people are liberated - a world where "no Palestinian child's dreams are buried under the rubble of their homes".

On the domestic front, Pezeshkian outlined the goals of his administration, promising to prioritise sustainable development, economic strength, and improving the living standards of the Iranian people.

The inauguration ceremony, which began at 4 p.m. (local time) was attended by delegations from 88 countries and senior Iranian government officials.

Among those present at the ceremony were Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, and Prime Ministers Irakli Kobakhidze of Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Hussein Arnous of Syria, and Manuel Marrero Cruz of Cuba.

Russia's Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Rashid Meredov, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Ati, Saudi Arabian Minister of Interior Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and European Union's deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora were also present.

India was represented by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar led his country's delegation.

Among other foreign leaders that were present were Qatar's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi, Kazakhstan Senate Chairman Ashimbayev Maulen Sagathanuly, Malaysia's House of Representatives Speaker Tan Sri Dato Johari bin Abdul, Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis Speaker Nuriddin Ismoilov, and Senegal National Assembly's President Amadou Mame Diop.

Hamas' Head of the Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Secretary-General Ziad al-Nakhalah, and Yemen’s Ansarullah spokesman Mohammad Abdul Salam also participated in the ceremony.

The event comes two days after Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the results of the recent presidential election, beginning Pezeshkian's stint as the ninth President of Iran.

