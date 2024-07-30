Pezeshkian formally sworn in as Iran's President

Tehran, July 30 Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday took the oath of office before the Parliament, with dignitaries from nearly 90 countries present, to formally start his four-year term.

After Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf delivered a speech at the start of the ceremony, Pezeshkian, 69, took an oath on the holy Quran.

As part of the oath, the President swore to use all his talents and qualities to perform the duties he has assumed as the President of the Islamic Republic.

He then addressed the audience in the parliament.

The inauguration ceremony, which began at 4 p.m. (local time) was attended by delegations from 88 countries and senior Iranian government officials.

Among those present at the ceremony were Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, and Prime Ministers Irakli Kobakhidze of Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Hussein Arnous of Syria, and Manuel Marrero Cruz of Cuba.

Russia's Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Ati, Saudi Arabian Minister of Interior Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and European Union's deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora were also present.

India was represented by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar led his country's delegation.

Among other foreign leaders that are participating are Qatar's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi, Kazakhstan Senate Chairman Ashimbayev Maulen Sagathanuly, Malaysia's House of Representatives Speaker Tan Sri Dato Johari bin Abdul, and Senegal National Assembly's President Amadou Mame Diop,

Hamas' Head of the Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Secretary-General Ziad al-Nakhalah, and Yemen’s Ansarullah spokesman Mohammad Abdul Salam also participated in the ceremony.

The event comes two days after Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the results of the recent presidential election, allowing Pezeshkian to begin his job as the ninth President of Iran.

