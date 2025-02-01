Philadelphia Plane Crash: 6 Killed, Other Injured After Air Ambulance Learjet 55 Crashes Near Roosevelt Mall; Videos Go Viral

At least six were killed, including a patient, after a small plane, said to be an air ambulance, Learjet 55, crashed near Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia. The flight hit the ground and exploded, due to which a huge fire broke out in the area, leading to injuries to people who were on the ground.

The accident took place at around 6.30 PM (US local time) on Friday. The air ambulance included two pilots when it crashed, and none survived. There were four crew members and two passengers on board at the time of the crash. Pieces of a Learjet 55 Rescue Air ambulance were seen in the parking lot of the Roosevelt Mall, a large and busy outdoor shopping centre near the crash site.

According to Flight Radar 24, Learjet 55 crashed shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The flight departed at 23:06 UTC, reaching a maximum altitude of 1,650 feet at 23:06:54. Granular ADS-B data shows the last message from the aircraft (non-position report) reported a vertical rate of -11,008 fpm.

Currently Philadelphia police have activated a citywide emergency response as multiple emergency crews rush to the scene. The crash ignited a massive explosion, setting several homes on fire. Reports indicate multiple people are injured on the ground.

Aerial footage shows wreckage, multiple fires at the site of the plane crash and emergency crew responding to the blaze erupted due to the flight crash. Eyewitnesses report seeing dozens of body parts scattered on rooftops, streets, and other locations. Police are urging the public to avoid the area.