Philadelphia Plane Crash: Car Dashcam Video Captures Air Ambulance Learjet 55 Plunging to Ground Like Rocket, Killing 6

All six passengers, including a pediatric patient, were killed after a rescue air ambulance Learjet 55 flight crashed near Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia. The company of Jet Rescue Air Ambulance confirmed the crash in a release.

According to the release, the flight crashed at approximately 19.55 EST, aircraft XA-UCI, Learjet 55 crashed after trake off from Philadelphia. There were four crew members and one pediatric patient and escort.

A new car dashcam video was recorded, which is learned to be stopped at the signal on the road in the area. A dashcam footage shows a massive blast occurred following a flight crash. It can be seen that the flight struck the ground like a rocket, resulting in an explosion and clouds of fire in the area. The air ambulance had departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport and was en route to Springfield, Missouri.

US President Donald Trump issued a statement on its social media account True Social. Trump expressed condolences and said more "innocent" lost. "So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls were lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all," Trump said.

The initial investigation revealed that all six on board were from Mexico. The child had been treated in Philadelphia for a life-threatening condition and was being transported home to Mexico, according to Shai Gold, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance spokesperson. The flight’s final destination was Tijuana after a stop in Missouri. The patient and her mother were on board, along with four crew members.

The crash came just two days after the massive tragedy took place in Washington DC, where an American Airlines plane collided with a Black Hawk military chopper in mid-air, resulting in the death of all 67 passengers onboard, including four crew members.

In Philadelphia, a doorbell camera captured exclusive footage of the plane going down like a rocket and exploding as it hit the ground near a shopping mall and major roadway. “All we heard was a loud roar and didn’t know where it was coming from. We just turned around and saw the big plume,” said Jim Quinn, the owner of the doorbell camera.