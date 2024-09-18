Philippines: 20 dead, 14 missing in cyclones, monsoon

Manila, Sep 18 At least 20 people have died, and 14 others are missing due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon as well as two recent tropical cyclones Ferdie and Gener, the Philippine authorities said on Wednesday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that it received reports that 20 people died in five regions across the country and that the numbers are still being verified, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since last week, some parts of the Philippines, including Palawan province, have continued to experience flooding due to foul weather.

The NDRRMC said the inclement weather affected almost 600,000 people in 12 regions across the country, and that the storms have damaged 930 houses and infrastructure.

An average of 20 typhoons lash the Philippines every year.

The archipelago is prone to tropical cyclones which trigger heavy rains, flooding, and strong winds, resulting in casualties and destruction of crops and properties.

