"Philippines and India must continue to work to strengthen resilience of our world community: President Marcos

New Delhi [India], August 7 : President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. of the Philippines, on a state visit to India from August 4-8, said that that the Philippines and India must continue to work to "strengthen the resilience" of our world community.

He also emphaised global importance of India's role as "Vishwa Bandhu" (World's friend) and its impact on the people of Filipino.

"When Prime Minister Modi assures the world that India intends to be 'Vishwa Bandhu', a friend to the world, we Filipino people feel his and the Indian people's sincerity. Looking ahead, the Philippines and India must continue to work to strengthen the resilience of our world community. Our diplomatic initiatives must buttress the current structures of global governance. These structures must withstand geopolitical shocks, remain incredible as providers of global goods and meaningful venues for nations to find common ground."

President Marcos on Wednesday expressed sympathy for the victims of the Uttarakhand flash floods and reaffirmed the centuries-old friendship between the two nations.

"The Philippines is on the cusp of upper-middle income status attainable as early as next year. India, of course, can be proud of its spectacular rise under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the intellectual gravitas, innate talent, and industry of the Indian people rising to become the world's fourth-largest economy, and the country wielding enormous global influence as an emerging middle power," Marcos said.

He said, "First Lady and I are elated visiting this country. As President, it is an honour to visit the largest democracy," while extending condolences, he said, "Allow me to express my deepest sympathy to the Indian Nation, especially to those bereaved who lost loved ones in the flash floods in Uttarakhand yesterday."

Over the past two days, the Philippines' President said that he paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi, "father of the nation, whose powerful ideas continue to resonate with the world over and continue to guide our lives."

Highlighting his meetings with the Indian leadership, Marcos said, "I had insightful discussions with your President and, of course, with Prime Minister Modi and other eminent officials. We expressed support and solidarity in confronting terrorism and our grief over innocent lives lost to this scourge."

He added, "We discussed our cooperation in defense and security, and more importantly, we explored with the capital civilian businesses the path towards mutual growth and new opportunities between the Philippines and India."

Calling it a fitting way to conclude the visit, he noted, "This opportunity to share further reflections is the most fitting way to conclude this visit on the centuries-old and enduring friendship of the Philippines and the Indian people, the state of our Indo-Pacific region, and its complex challenges and uncertainties against which we must, as nations and as partners, propel forward."

Marcos stressed that both nations remain "bastions of democracy" and are now "amongst the most ascendant economies," adding, "The Philippines is likewise determined to be a force for good."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor