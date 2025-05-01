Philippines arrests Chinese man for using surveillance device near election commission office

Manila [Philippine], May 1 : A Chinese individual has been arrested in the Philippines for using a surveillance device close to the offices of its election commission, just under two weeks ahead of the nation's midterm elections, which adds to the ongoing between the two nations, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Tensions between China and Philippines have been fueled by competing flag-raising events on the contested Sandy Cay in the South China Sea. "This was the third occasion he had visited Comelec," stated Ferdinand Lavin, spokesperson for the Philippine National Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, referring to the election commission, according to the RFA report.

This recent arrest occurred as Manila formalised a pact with New Zealand that enables the stationing of troops in each other's territories, a decision aimed at enhancing security in a "deteriorating" strategic landscape, which is expected to aggravate China further.

Judith Collins, New Zealand's Minister of Defence, said that the agreement signifies a commitment grounded in recognising "the risks to the international rules-based order." She mentioned that both nations "understand that the strategic environment we operate in is deteriorating," as quoted by the RFA report.

China asserts almost the entirety of the sea under its "nine-dash line," a claim that was rejected by an international tribunal in 2016, which upheld the Philippines' stance that China's claims were unlawful. Despite the tribunal's ruling, China has continued to reinforce its presence through patrols, island construction, and militarisation, while the Philippines has sought to uphold its claims through diplomatic protests and military alliances.

The agreement with New Zealand exemplifies how the Philippines is reinforcing its defence and diplomatic relationships with like-minded partners as its tensions with China are continuously challenged by recurrent encounters between their coastguard vessels in the contested South China Sea, according to the RFA report.

On Tuesday, the Philippines and Japan committed to strengthening their security collaboration, agreeing to initiate discussions on a defence treaty and improve intelligence sharing while collectively opposing any attempts to alter the status quo in the East and South China Seas by force. Reports also suggest that Manila is in negotiations with Canada and France to explore possible defence agreement.

