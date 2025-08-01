Philippines calls out China for deploying advanced research ships in Philippines' exclusive economic zone

Manila [Philippines], August 1 : The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is closely monitoring three Chinese research vessels operating without authorisation inside the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), raising alarms over potential illegal marine scientific research (MSR) activities in contested waters of the South China Sea, Singapore-based Maritime Fairtrade reported.

Using satellite data from Canada's Dark Vessel Detection Program, the PCG identified the vessels Bei Diao 996, Zhuhaiyun, and Xiang Yang Hong 10 within the West Philippine Sea, part of the South China Sea claimed by the Philippines under international law.

"These vessels are suspected of engaging in illegal marine scientific research, prompting the PCG's commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, to issue immediate orders to intercept and challenge them," Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said on July 31.

Bei Diao 996, China's largest deep-sea test ship and the world's biggest SWATH catamaran designed for high stability in rough seas, was first detected about 185 nautical miles off Zambales province on July 23. The vessel, known for testing underwater acoustic sensors and sonar equipment, has been observed conducting operations near Scarborough Shoal, a hotspot of dispute between Manila and Beijing.

While, Zhuhaiyun and Xiang Yang Hong 10 were spotted approximately 195 nautical miles off Palawan's Rizal town. Both vessels departed Guangdong on June 23 and entered Philippine waters on July 25, allegedly conducting joint MSR activities near Balagtas Reef, Maritime Fairtrade reported.

Xiang Yang Hong 10 is a multipurpose research ship capable of deep-sea surveys and autonomous underwater vehicle deployment, while Zhuhaiyun is the world's first unmanned drone carrier for oceanographic research, reportedly suited for submarine route mapping and smart mine deployment.

Philippine authorities remain sceptical of China's claims that these are civilian scientific missions, noting the vessels' advanced capabilities and proximity to sensitive maritime features. "The PCG remains committed to safeguarding the maritime domain and will take all necessary actions to enforce laws and protect national interests," Tarriela said.

The PCG's alert follows a Philippine Navy report of 23 Chinese vessels, including China Coast Guard and People's Liberation Army Navy ships, operating in the West Philippine Sea between July 21 and 27. Concentrations were noted near Scarborough Shoal, Second Thomas Shoal, Sabina Shoal, and Thitu Island.

Despite a 2016 international arbitration ruling invalidating China's sweeping "nine-dash line" claims, Beijing continues assertive patrols, dismissing the ruling as illegitimate.

China recently accused the Philippines of being a "source of trouble and danger" in the South China Sea, rejecting Manila's territorial claims and alleging unlawful occupation of reefs and islands, Maritime Fairtrade reported.

In a related strategic move, the Philippines and India will conduct their first-ever bilateral maritime patrol in the West Philippine Sea from August 4 to 8. Three Indian Navy warships are currently docked in Manila Bay, preparing for the operation, signalling growing regional cooperation against China's maritime assertiveness.

The patrol coincides with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s state visit to India, marking 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries and underscoring a united front to uphold international maritime laws in the face of Chinese pressure, Maritime Fairtrade reported.

