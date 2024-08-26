Philippines focusing on strengthening military after "dangerous" moves by China

Manila (Philippines), August 26 : Philippines Defence Secretary on Monday said that his country is focused on strengthening its military to deter armed attacks, local media reported, in the wake of the ramming incident in the disputed South China sea of a Philippine vessel by Chinese ships.

A Philippines Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel, the 'BRP Datu Sanday' (MMOV 3002), encountered "aggressive and dangerous manoeuvres" from eight Chinese Coast guard ships while operating from Hasa-Hasa Shoal to Escoda Shoal," news outlet PNA reported.

The actions of China's vessels aimed to block the Philippine ship's humanitarian mission to resupply Filipino fishermen with diesel, food, and medical supplies, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said.

Both the islands- Hasa-Hasa (Half-Moon) Shoal and the Escoda (Sabina) Shoal -are claimed by the Philippines to be within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

It added that these unprofessional, aggressive, and illegal actions posed serious risks to the safety of the Filipino crew and the fishermen they were meant to serve.

"The BRP Datu Sanday was targeted by the People's Liberation Army Navy ship 626 and multiple China Coast Guard ships, which attempted to encircle and block the humanitarian mission," the task force said.

Philippine authorities alleged that Chinese coast guard vessels also trained their water cannons at 'BRP Datu Sanday', causing its engine to fail.

The Phillippines National Task Force, however dismissed claims that Filipinos fell overboard and were subsequently rescued by the Chinese Coast Guard after the ramming incident.

At the House of Representatives, Speaker Ferdinand Romualdez expressed alarm over the "increasingly aggressive" actions of China.

"Again, we condemn in the strongest terms this newest reckless and dangerous manoeuvres by the China Coast Guard on our vessels," he was cited by the news outlet PNA.

Philippines Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr was quoted by the PNA news outlet as telling reporters in Manila when asked if the Philippines and its military ally the United States (US) should discuss whether an armed attack occurred in the latest incident as saying, "You know that is putting the cart before the horse. Let us deter an armed attack. That is the more important thing here."

"That is what I am focus(ing) on doing. Everybody is too focused on armed attack. Let us make ourselves strong enough so that doesn't happen," Teodoro said.

The United States, which has a long standing defence treaty with the Philippines has reiterated its support to Manila.

In a post on X on Sunday, US Ambassador MaryKay L Carlson said, "Unsafe, unlawful, and aggressive conduct by the PRC disrupted a legal Philippine mission, endangering lives the latest in multiple dangerous actions by the PRC (People's Republic of China)." She added hashtag #FriendsPartnersAllies.

The Philippines and US have a seven-decade-old Mutual Defense Treaty, which says that both countries would support each other if either was to be attacked by an external party.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya also posted on X that Tokyo opposes any action that increases tension in the region and endangers people's lives.

"Another unacceptable development around Sabina Shoal. Any harassment and actions which increase tensions or obstruct freedom of navigation are not tolerated. Upholding a rules-based international order and adhering to commitments must prevail," the Japanese Ambassador's X post read.

On Sunday, Philippines National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said Manila remains steadfast in asserting its rights in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

Vessels of both Philippines and China have been involved in clashes in the South China sea recently, over the control of a submerged reef called the Second Thomas Shoal.

China Coast Guard vessels deliberately collided with two Philippine boats on August 19.

Meanwhile, Philippines authorities have said that on August 22, Chinese military aircraft launched flares from their militarized reclaimed island in Zamora Reef, during a Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) Flight conducted by the BFAR.

