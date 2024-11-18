Philippines: Four killed, three injured in road crash

Manila, Nov 18 Four people were killed and three others injured after a 16-wheeler truck hit motorcycles in the Philippine capital region, local authorities said.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said the accident occurred at 4:39 a.m. local time in Pasig City, Metro Manila. Among the killed were a four-year-old boy and his parents on board a motorcycle, while the other one was the driver of another motorcycle, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police said that three other people were injured, two of whom sustained fractures in the arms and ribs.

The driver of the truck, which was loaded with 1,000 sacks of rice, told the police that he lost his brakes, and the truck rammed into the motorcycles in front.

The police have detained the truck driver.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor