Philippines looking into reports that Australia shooters travelled to country, month prior to attack

Manila [Philippines], December 16 : The Philippines is looking into reports that the father and son behind the recent deadly mass shooting in Australia had travelled to the country a month before the attack in which at least 16 people died, state media reported on Tuesday.

The National Security Council (NSC), which advises the president, is "aware of reports that the individuals involved in the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia had previously travelled to the Philippines, and these reports are currently being validated," Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a press briefing, according to PNA news agency.

The statement comes in the wake of reports that father-son gunmen Sajid and Naveed Akram underwent "military-style" training in the Philippines a month before attacking a Hanukkah event at Sydney's Bondi Beach, the news outlet said. Sajid was shot and killed by Australian police at the scene, while Naveed remains hospitalized.

The attack occurred while members of the Jewish community were gathered to mark the first day of Hanukkah and has been officially declared a terrorist act.

According to community representatives, a 12-year-old girl and a rabbi are among those killed.

New South Wales Police said the area around Bondi Beach remains sealed as investigations continue, with restrictions imposed on aerial activity. Police also confirmed that explosive devices found in a nearby vehicle were safely secured and removed.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, addressing the nation, described the shooting as a "devastating terror attack" and a "targeted act of antisemitism" against Jewish Australians. "There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation," he said, expressing solidarity with the Jewish community.

In a X post on December 15, Albanese said, "Today I convened National Cabinet to respond to the act of terror and antisemitism in Bondi last night. We stand with Jewish Australians and we stand against hatred and violence. Australia is stronger than those who try to divide us and we will come through this together."

Australia has rarely witnessed mass shootings since the introduction of strict gun laws in 1996, making the Bondi Beach attack one of the country's deadliest terror incidents in recent years.

