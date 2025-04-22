Philippines Mass Stabbing: 7 Bakery Workers Killed in Knife Attack in Antipolo City; Suspect Surrender

At least seven people were killed in a mass stabbing by a suspect in the Philippines' Antipolo City in Rizal province on Tuesday, April 22. The incident took place in the bread store when a suspect stabbed his co-workers to death who were asleep inside it. According to the GAMA News, after killing bakery workers, the accused surrendered to the police. Their bodies were discovered around 6 am on Tuesday and the incident was reported to the police at around 8 am.

Dinala na sa kustodiya ng Antipolo City Police ang suspek sa pananaksak sa pitong indibidwal sa Barangay Cupang nitong Martes ng umaga.



Una nang sumuko ang suspek sa PNP Headquarters sa Camp Crame. | via @michael_delizopic.twitter.com/K1JuCIfE7j — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) April 22, 2025

In a video shared on social media, the accused admitted to the crime and said he used knives to kill seven co-workers, whom he alleged had plotted to kill him. Police are currently verifying the accused's claims. Chaos in the east of Manila after the incident, as citizens are concerned for their safety.

The accused is now in the custody of the Antipolo Police and the Rizal Police Provincial Office. Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO) director Col. Felipe Maraggun said the suspect surrendered to the authorities and was brought to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Headquarters in Quezon City.