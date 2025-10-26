Philippines President lauds India's "consistent support" for rule of law in South China Sea, says "lot to offer to ASEAN as a region"

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 26 : Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's "consistent support" for international law and the rule of law in the South China Sea, while highlighting New Delhi's growing strategic and economic relevance to ASEAN during his address at the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit.

Speaking at the summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Marcos highlighted India's growing role as a trusted partner in the region and its commitment to upholding peace and stability in maritime domains.

"Foremost, as a maritime and archipelagic nation, I wish to highlight the great importance of the rule of law in our oceans. Both ASEAN and India should see peaceful settlement of disputes and maritime cooperation as essential, as our seas contribute to the peace and prosperity of the entire Indo-Pacific region. In this regard, I thank Prime Minister Modi for India's consistent support for international law and the rule of law in our ocean," Marcos said.

The Philippine leader, who came to India in August at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscored the shared identity and potential for deeper collaboration between the two Global South nations.

"Last August, I had the privilege of visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, and during my visit to the world's largest democracy, I witnessed firsthand that as nations of the global south, we share common challenges and that deeper cooperation amongst us is essential," he noted.

Marcos positioned India as a vital partner for ASEAN, especially as it is set to become the world's fourth-largest economy.

"As Southeast Asia's next-door neighbour, it is set to become the world's fourth-largest economy. India has a lot to offer to ASEAN as a region. As a committed dialogue partner that recognises ASEAN centrality through its Act East policy, which stresses ASEAN as a core pillar of its engagement, we may also turn our gaze to India for solutions to our common concerns," he added.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea, where the Philippines has faced repeated confrontations with Chinese vessels near disputed features in the region.

Earlier this month, the Philippines accused China of "deliberately" ramming a Philippine government vessel and causing minor damage near an island in a disputed area of the South China Sea.

The Philippine coastguard, in a statement, said a Chinese coastguard ship "fired its water cannon" at the BRP Datu Pagbuaya, a vessel belonging to Manila's fisheries bureau and anchored off Thitu Island, which is known as Pag-asa Island in the Philippines, as per a report in the Manila Times.

According to Al Jazeera, Thitu Island is part of the Spratly Islands, where Beijing has long sought to assert its sovereignty claims. The island known in China as Zhongye Island is the largest of nine islands, islets and reefs inhabited by Philippine forces in the Spratly Islands and also has a fishing community.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his virtual address at the summit, highlighted that the 21st century is the century of India and ASEAN nations and reaffirmed that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is a major pillar of India's Act East Policy.

He further declared the year 2026 as the 'Year of ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation'.

In his six-minute-long address to the summit, PM Modi also reiterated India's support for ASEAN centrality and its outlook on the Indo-Pacific, highlighting the continuous growth of the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership amid global uncertainties.

