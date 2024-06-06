Philippines Prez, Venezuela govt congratulate PM Modi for "historic" victory

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Philippines President Bongbong Marcos and the Venezuelan government on Thursday extended their warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing a fresh mandate from the Indian electorate.

President Marcos commended India as a sincere friend to the Philippines and expressed anticipation for the further strengthening of bilateral and regional partnerships in the years ahead.

"My warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing a fresh mandate from the Indian electorate. The last decade has shown India as a sincere friend to the Philippines & I look forward to the further strengthening of our bilateral and regional partnership in the years ahead," said Philippines President Marcos in a post on X.

https://x.com/bongbongmarcos/status/1798561851506405652

Meanwhile, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela lauded India's exemplary democratic exercise during the general elections held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, 2024.

In an official statement, shared by Chancellor of Venezuela, Yvan Gil, on X, the government extended "its most sincere congratulations to the Republic of India for the exemplary democratic exercise carried out in the general elections that were held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, 2024, a process in which around 642 million people participated."

https://x.com/yvangil/status/1798537410630004975

The statement also hailed the historic victory achieved by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, marking their third consecutive mandate.

"The Bolivarian Government congratulates the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the historic victory achieved by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Indian People's Party "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to exercise a mandate for the third consecutive time," it said.

Highlighting the robust diplomatic relations between Venezuela and India, the Bolivarian Government emphasised the "exemplary diplomatic relations, friendship and cooperation, which have allowed the development of projects in various areas with mutual benefits for our people."

Expressing confidence in Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Venezuela affirmed India's pivotal role in shaping a "new multicentric and pluripolar world".

Wishes have been pouring in for PM Modi from leaders all across the globe. PM Modi is likely to take oath on June 8 after the BJP-led NDA narrowly surpassed the majority mark, winning 293 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, while the opposition INDIA bloc secured 234 seats.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.

