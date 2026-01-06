Philippines raises Mayon Volcano alert to Level 3 amid dome collapse activity

Manila, Jan 6 Philippine state volcanologists on Tuesday raised the alert level of Mayon Volcano in Albay province on Luzon island to Alert Level 3, citing the "onset of dome collapse pyroclastic density current," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

"This means that Mayon is exhibiting a magmatic eruption of a summit lava dome, with increased chances of lava flows and hazardous pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), affecting the upper to middle slopes of the volcano and of potential explosive activity within days or weeks," the institute said in its advisory.

The institute noted that repeated collapses of the unstable summit dome of Mayon Volcano have generated an increasing number and volume of rockfall events, adding that a total of 346 rockfall events and four volcanic earthquakes were recorded since January 1, 2026, compared to 599 rockfall events from November to December 2025, reports Xinhua news agency.

The institute has recommended evacuating the six-km radius permanent danger zone due to the risk of PDCs, lava flows, rockfalls, and other volcanic hazards.

Authorities urged residents in areas surrounding Mayon to remain vigilant and to follow guidance from local government units and disaster risk reduction officials, as conditions could rapidly escalate.

"Increased vigilance against pyroclastic density currents, lahars, and sediment-laden streamflows along channels draining the edifice is also advised," the institute said.

Earlier on January 1, the PHIVOLCS raised the alert level of Mayon Volcano in Albay province on Luzon island following signs of increased volcanic activity.

The PHIVOLCS said the escalation from alert level 1 (low-level unrest) to alert level 2 (increasing or moderate level of unrest) indicates that magma is moving beneath the volcano, increasing the likelihood of sudden explosive activity.

"This means that there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could lead to hazardous magmatic eruption," the institute said in an advisory.

"The public is strongly advised to be vigilant and refrain from entering the six-kilometre-radius Permanent Danger Zone," added the institute, stressing that the restriction is crucial to minimising risks from explosions and related hazards.

Mayon is the country's most active volcano and has a long history of eruptive activity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor