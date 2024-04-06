Philippines reports 'harassment' by Chinese vessels ahead of joint drills with allies

Manila [Philippines], April 6 : The Philippines has raised concerns over alleged harassment by Chinese vessels targeting Filipino fishing boats within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the contentious South China Sea, just ahead of planned joint military exercises with its allies, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Jay Tarriela, spokesperson for the Philippine Coast Guard, two Chinese coastguard ships engaged in what he described as "harassment" of Filipino fishing vessels near the Iroquois reef on April 4.

Tarriela noted that the Chinese vessels even went so far as to simulate readiness to use water cannons, intimidating the Filipino fishermen. He attributed such aggressive actions to what he termed as China's "greed" and its unsupported claim over the waters based on a disputed boundary.

Highlighting the geographic location, Tarriela emphasized that the incident occurred well within the Philippines' EEZ, particularly at Rozul Reef, approximately 128 nautical miles off Palawan. Referring to the area within its EEZ as the West Philippine Sea, Tarriela stressed the Philippines' sovereignty over the region, Al Jazeera reported.

Tensions between the Philippines and China have escalated in recent months, with multiple maritime encounters reported, including instances involving the use of water cannon. These confrontations often revolve around disputed reefs within the resource-rich South China Sea.

Since assuming office in 2022, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has sought to strengthen ties with Western nations, including the United States, while adopting a firm stance against perceived Chinese aggression. He previously stated the Philippines' intention to take countermeasures following confrontations resulting in injuries to Filipino personnel and damage to vessels.

In a bid to bolster regional cooperation and counter Chinese assertiveness, the Philippines is set to host joint naval and air drills with the US, Japan, and Australia in the contested area. These exercises, scheduled for Sunday, aim to demonstrate collective commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to a joint statement issued by defence chiefs of the participating countries.

Additionally, an upcoming trilateral summit between US President Joe Biden, President Marcos Jr, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington, DC, underscores the strategic importance of collaborative efforts in the region.

While details of the drills were not fully disclosed, Japan's embassy in Manila confirmed the inclusion of "anti-submarine warfare training." Despite China's accusations of the Philippines heightening tensions, top US officials have reiterated their unwavering commitment to defending the Philippines against any armed aggression in the South China Sea.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin emphasized the significance of the joint activities with allies, stressing the shared commitment to upholding international law and ensuring freedom of navigation in the region, Al Jazeera reported.

