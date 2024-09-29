Philippines: Six, including two infants, dead in fire

Manila, Sep 29 Six people died, including a six-month-old baby and a one-year-old toddler, and another child was injured in a fire that razed a house in the Philippine capital before dawn on Sunday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

Fire Officer Roderick Andres said the fire broke out on the second floor of a four-story house in the Tondo district of Manila City at 3:50 a.m. local time, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

He said the victims were asleep when the fire erupted, trapping them inside the building. A child was injured after jumping out of the window to escape.

It took firefighters over an hour to put out the fire.

The bureau is looking into the cause of the fire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor