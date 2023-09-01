Philippines: Super typhoon Saola leaves 1 dead, displaces over 3,87,000

Manila, Sep 1 Super typhoon Saola, which triggered floods and landslides in the Philippines, has left at least one dead and displaced 3,87,242 people across the country, the government said on Friday.

Saola grew into a super typhoon, dumping heavy rain and severe winds in the main Luzon island and central Philippines, Xinhua news agency reported.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said more than 21,000 are still in temporary shelters.

The country continues to experience rain even after Saola exited the country this week, with many areas flooded, including Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, severe tropical storm Haikui, which intensified into a typhoon on Friday, is enhancing the southwest monsoon and threatening to dump more rain over the weekend, the state weather bureau said.

The bureau last spotted Haikui 785 km northeast of Batanes province, blowing westward at 20 km per hour, packing 120 km per hour winds and gusts of up to 150 km per hour.

Haikui is the eighth typhoon to lash the archipelago country this year. The bureau added that another severe tropical storm is also approaching.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor