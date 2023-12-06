PhonePe's Share.Market introduces Discover section with advanced Intelligence layer

New Delhi, Dec 6 Share.Market, a PhonePe product, on Wednesday launched the 'Discover' section on the platform, which will facilitate an enhanced investment experience through its cutting-edge Intelligence layer.

This addition will provide both, investors and traders with a more sophisticated and research-backed destination to trade and invest better.

"Share. Market aims to elevate Discount Broking by focusing on bringing research-based products and experiences through a Quantitative research-driven model. Our strength is rooted in investments in Technology, Data, Computing Power, and Institutional Quantitative research," said Ujjwal Jain, CEO of Share.Market.

"Share.Market's Intelligence layer is a trendsetter, providing a comprehensive suite of information and insights tailored to meet the diverse needs of our investors, empowering them at every step of their investment journey," he added.

In line with Share.Market's vision to elevate Discount Broking by combining Intelligence with Broking, the Discover section ensures seamless access to quantitative research-based intelligence.

This new enhancement introduces dedicated sections for Flagship Quant research-based WealthBaskets with dedicated ETF-based WealthBaskets for the long-term, ideal for starting investments across all market cycles, Direct Stocks research-based WealthBaskets built on premium Momentum (Smart Momentum), Quality, and Value (High Quality at Fair Price), and Sectoral and Thematic WealthBaskets to gain sector and emerging themes exposure.

The new enhancement also includes a dedicated 'IPO Section' for seamless engagement with new listings. This section provides investors with comprehensive information and analysis to guide investors through the dynamic landscape of initial public offerings.

The 'Collections' feature will empower DIY investors and traders driven by Quantitative research, aiding in the discovery of stocks based on a diverse set of research signals.

The 'Market Section' on Share.Market continues to offer the latest market views and is set to evolve with additional actionable insights, aiming to become the go-to destination for real-time market assessments.

Launched recently, Share.Market elevates discount broking by providing market intelligence, quantitative research-based WealthBaskets, a scalable technology platform, and a great customer experience for investors and traders alike.

It provides a wide spectrum of investment products, allowing investors across different demographics to build a well-rounded and balanced portfolio.

Share.Market offers stocks (intraday and delivery), Mutual Funds, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), and WealthBaskets. WealthBaskets, powered by the company's in-house Quantitative research arm, are curated collections of stocks/investment products that align with specific themes, sectors, or market trends, enabling active equity portfolio building with great convenience.

