Photo exhibition in Geneva reveals Pak-sponsored terrorism, Kashmiri activist speaks out

Geneva [Switzerland], September 24 : A photo exhibition held this week during the 60th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva revealed the devastating impact of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The exhibition, led by Kashmiri human rights defenders, highlighted brutal incidents, including the recent Pahalgam massacre, where innocent civilians were killed. Prominent activist Tasleema Akhter, one of the key organisers of the event, delivered a deeply emotional appeal to the world, urging immediate international action against Pakistan.

She said, "We appeal to the UNHRC and the United Nations that Pakistan should be banned. Even recently in 2025, they carried out an attack on unarmed people and tourists in Pahalgam. They brutally killed people one by one after asking them to recite the Kalma (Islamic declaration of faith), checking who was Muslim and who was Hindu and all of this happened in front of their women. What was the fault of that small child? One of his hands was in his father's hand and they made him an orphan. Doesn't the world see this? The world must see what just happened, and what continues to happen, in Jammu and Kashmir. The entire world must unite against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism."

As the images from the exhibition echoed across Geneva, the message was loud and clear: The world cannot afford to turn a blind eye to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism any longer.

On April 22, Pakistan-backed terrorists brutally attacked tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, killing 26 people, mostly non-Muslims. The attackers reportedly identified victims by religion, asking them to recite Islamic verses before opening fire. The Resistance Front, a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility.

Evidence over the years has shown that Pakistan has actively supported terrorism targeting India. Its military and intelligence agency, the ISI, have been linked to providing training, funding, and safe havens to extremist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

These groups have carried out major terrorist attacks on Indian soil, including the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the 2019 Pulwama bombing. Despite mounting global evidence and pressure, these organisations continue to operate from Pakistani territory. India and several international bodies have called for concrete action against Pakistan's role in fostering cross-border terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor