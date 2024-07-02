Pilot killed as Su-25 warplane crashes in southern Georgia

Tbilisi, July 2 A warplane crashed in southern Georgia, killing one pilot on board, the country's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Su-25 warplane crashed near the military airport of Bolnisi town in southern Georgia during "routine training" on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the incident is being probed, it added.

