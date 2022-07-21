Pit Bull dog tried to eat woman alive in America

Just last week, a pet pitbull dog attacked a woman in Lucknow and she died. Many were shocked by this incident. A similar incident happened two months ago in America. Pitbull attacked the woman. She was seriously injured. But luckily her life was saved. This woman has narrated the entire incident that happened to her.

Two months ago, a pet pitbull attacked its 41-year-old owner in Texas, USA. The name of this woman is Tia Lucas. Tia was introducing her dog 'Hercules' to her friend. At that time, Pitbull attacked Tia's friend Peter. Pitbull immediately grabbed Peter's neck. Tia tried to save her friend. That made Pitbull angry. He targeted Tia. Tia's wrist was broken. The flesh of the hand fell to the ground.