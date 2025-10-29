Piyush Goyal holds "intense but very productive" talks with EU Commissioner on India-EU FTA, concludes visit to Brussels

Brussels [Belgium], October 29 : Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday (local time) concluded his visit to Brussels, after having "intense but very productive" engagements with Maros Sefcovic, Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security of the European Union, on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

The talks have resulted in the creation of a framework that will significantly support businesses on both sides, delivering a "win-win" situation for the EU and India.

"Concluded my visit to Brussels, after intense but very productive engagements with Maros Sefcovic, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, on advancing a comprehensive India-EU FTA. The talks have significantly reduced our outstanding issues and allowed us to create the framework that will help deliver a win-win for our economies," Piyush Goyal said in a post on X.

"The negotiations and discussions have laid the foundation for a robust and balanced agreement, which will significantly support businesses on both sides and add to the potential for mutual growth," he added.

The Commerce Minister further expressed his commitment to realise the India-EU FTA.

"We are committed to realising the common vision of our leaders, PM Narendra Modi ji and EU President Ursula von der Leyen, for shared prosperity of our people through innovation, trade, investments, and job creation," he said.

Goyal was on a two-day October 27-28 official visit to Brussels.

Minister Goyal began his visit to Brussels with a meeting with Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, to strengthen discussions on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

On Monday, Goyal shared the details of his meeting on X, saying, "Began my visit to Brussels with a meeting with Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Germany, @AussenMinDE. Our discussions spanned key areas of mutual interest and growth, reaffirming the robust India-Germany strategic partnership and our shared commitment to an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA."

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Minister's trip was aimed at giving political and strategic direction to the ongoing talks, which recently saw progress during the 14th round of negotiations held earlier this month.

This visit took place against the backdrop of the India-EU partnership gaining renewed strategic depth following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this year.

The two leaders had highlighted the importance of a future-ready trade relationship that advances prosperity, sustainability, and innovation on both sides.

