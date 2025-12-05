Piyush Goyal holds "productive" meeting with Russian Minister, discusses cooperation in textiles,automobiles, agriculture

New Delhi [India], December 5 : Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had a "productive" meeting with Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov.

Both leaders discussed cooperation in areas like food & agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and automobiles. They affirmed their commitment to advancing the economic development of both our nations.

"Held a productive meeting with Mr Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Economic Development, Russia. We discussed cooperation in areas like food & agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles, and more. Together, we are committed to unlocking the untapped potential and advancing the economic development of both our nations," Piyush Goyal said in a post on X.

Held a productive meeting with Mr. Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Economic Development, Russia. We discussed cooperation in areas like food & agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles, and more. Together, we are committed to unlocking the untapped potential and… pic.twitter.com/UgpYsu2xb6 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 4, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed the Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Palam airport in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Both leaders also shared a car ride from the airport to the PM's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, highlighting the strategic partnership and close relationship between the two leaders.

PM also presented a copy of the Bhagvad Gita in Russian to Vladimir Putin, describing the scripture as a source of inspiration for millions of people across the world.

Putin, who is on his first visit to India in four years, will be in New Delhi till December 5. During his visit, the Russian President will also hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi.

Experts have also weighed in on the significance of Putin's trip, which is expected to boost cooperation in defence, trade, science and technology, and culture and humanitarian affairs.

Former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri suggested that defence cooperation, technology and trade would be a big area of discussion between the both countries.

"The three or four big areas of discussion would be about defence cooperation. We do know that in Operation Sindoor, the BrahMos missile, jointly developed by India and Russia, and the S-400 air defence system were really the stars of the show," she told ANI.

"President Putin has said that he's willing to give the transfer of technology... These are very important aspects, which surely our government will be looking at very carefully. In the area of trade, I think that's also very significant because India has to increase its exports to the Soviet Union... All this will be discussed in the context of trade..." she added.

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev emphasised on the significance of the visit, saying that the old world order is now "crumbling" and all the nations are looking at India-Russia partnership in "new global scenario."

"The visit of President Putin is coming at a very critical and important time in world affairs. The world of today, the old world order is crumbling. A new world matrix is under construction. All nations are looking for new partnerships in this new global scenario," Sachdev said.

"In this environment, Russia and India meeting the leaders, despite Western pressures on India and of course Western pressures on President Putin, it indicates that these two nations are seriously intent on expanding and deepening their relations irrespective of what the world thinks. It's a very important meeting and the outcomes of this meeting will broaden and deepen Russia-India relations very strategically," he added.

Sachdev further suggested that India can trade more S-400 air defence systems after its success in Operation Sindoor.

"Some of the deals which will be there defence to air defence systems, that is the S-400 which performed very well in Operation Sindoor, we want perhaps some more of them and then the next in series of the S-400 is the S-500. There's talk of upgrading the BrahMos, and there could be some other defence discussions," he said.

"The summit aims to go deeper into the three areas of nuclear, oil, and defence, and to expand the basket of Russia-India relations. President Putin has come with seven ministers...There is a need to expand the relations between the two countries on many fronts, including cultural. The wider our relations are, the more strategic it becomes...It's a very critical summit for balancing the relations, also, expanding and balancing the trade relations and the strategic relations," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor