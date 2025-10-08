Piyush Goyal holds talks with Qatar trade minister, eyes boost in bilateral trade

New Delhi [Qatar], October 8 : Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, focusing on strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.

Goyal said he looked forward to furthering bilateral trade through increased engagement.

"Glad to meet Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed. We recalled our discussions in New Delhi in August, when he led a large investment delegation from Qatar to India. Look forward to continued engagement for increasing bilateral trade and investment ties," he wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

Earlier, Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Khalil Boutros Al-Sholy, Founder and MD of CDC International.

"Productive meeting with Mr. Khalil Boutros Al-Sholy, Founder and MD of CDC International. Discussed potential areas for joint ventures and investment to expand our footprint in infrastructure and development projects," he posted on X.

Goyal also addressed the Doha Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). "Addressed the Doha Chapter of ICAI. Urged the Chartered Accountants to enhance their role in strengthening the professional services trade to further deepen the India-Qatar bilateral ties," he posted on X.

Goyal had also interacted with members of the Indian Business and Professionals Council.

In a post on X, he said, "Interacted with members of the Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC), Qatar. Appreciated their role in deepening India-Qatar economic relations and urged the vibrant Indian diaspora to tap into emerging opportunities, foster meaningful partnerships, and showcase India's growing global strengths."

Goyal held talks with Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Group CEO of Qatar Airways.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet Mr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Group CEO of Qatar Airways. With growing business and people-to-people ties between India and Qatar, aviation will continue to serve as a key bridge of our bilateral partnership."

