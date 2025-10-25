Piyush Goyal meets Bank of America's International President; discuss India-US financial cooperation

Berlin [Germany], October 25 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Friday met Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America, and the two held talks on deepening India-US financial cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "Met Mr. Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America. Discussed ways to deepen India-US financial cooperation, expand investment and how ongoing reforms and a conducive business environment are strengthening investor confidence in India."

Met Mr. Bernard Mensah, President of International for @BankofAmerica. Discussed ways to deepen India–US financial cooperation, expand investment and how ongoing reforms and a conducive business environment are strengthening investor confidence in India. pic.twitter.com/es9cQSSXt6 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 24, 2025

Earlier in the day, he said that India will not sign any trade deal in a "hurry" as New Delhi views trade agreements as an opportunity to build deeper trust and partnerships.

He said India is exploring new markets and looking at "stronger demand impetus" domestically.

Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue on Friday, the Minister emphasised that India views trade agreements as an opportunity to build deeper trust and partnerships.

"India never thinks decisions in a rush or on pressure, and we've accepted that there are tariffs on us, we're looking at how to overcome that. We're looking at newer markets. We are looking at a stronger demand impetus within the Indian economy," the Minister said during a panel discussion, referring to the tariffs imposed by the US.

Speaking about the bilateral trade deal (BTA) between India and the US, the Minister stated that talks are ongoing, but India is not in a hurry to finalise the BTA under any pressure.

"We are talking to the US, but we don't do deals in a hurry," he said, adding that India doesn't do deals with deadlines or with a "gun on our head."

Earlier, in an interaction with DD, Goyal highlighted that India and the US are engaged in talks, with teams working together, and that the Commerce Secretary met US counterparts to push talks toward a fair and equitable trade deal.

Talking about the intent behind the trade deals, he added, "Trade deals are for a longer duration. Trade deals are not only about tariffs; it's not only about access to goods or services; it's also about trust, it's also about relationships. It's a demonstration to businesses that you can work between both countries and trust businesses to prosper, businesses to be protected, businesses to get opportunities and a fair deal."

