Piyush Goyal meets Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, discusses economic ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that he hosted South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo to Indian and discussed ways to strengthen the India-Korea economic relationship.

Both the leaders also exchanged views over key issues related to bilateral trade and investments, reviewed progress on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) upgradation and deliberated on ways to fast-track trade negotiations.

"Delighted to host Mr. Yeo Han-koo, @TradeMin_KOR to discuss ways to strengthen the India-Korea economic relationship. Discussed key issues related to bilateral trade & investments, reviewed progress on CEPA upgradation & deliberated on ways to fast-track trade negotiations," the Union Minister said in a tweet.

Indian Embassy in Seoul has said that Korea and India signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in Seoul on August 7, 2009, heralding a new era of greater economic exchanges, between the two countries. Negotiated over twelve rounds, during more than three years, CEPA came into effect on January 1, 2010.

