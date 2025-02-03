Piyush Goyal meets Saudi Arabia's Industry Minister to strengthen trade, investment ties

New Delhi [India], February 3 : Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Monday held talks with Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia.

Goyal said that the two discussed strengthening trade and investment ties between both countries.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "Held a productive meeting with H.E. Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia. Discussed strengthening trade & investment ties between our nations and deepening our economic partnership and collaborations across sectors for mutual growth and prosperity."

Earlier in the day, Alkhorayef met the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, JP Nadda and the Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and discussed enhancing cooperation in the industrial and mining fields.

"Today I started an official visit to the Republic of India, and held fruitful meetings with the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and the Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries, during which we discussed enhancing cooperation in the industrial and mining fields, and exploring investment opportunities that contribute to achieving the common interests of the two friendly countries."

Nadda said that he looked forward to strengthening the partnership between the two nations.

"I had a productive meeting with H.E. Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, and his delegation. Our discussions spanned key areas of cooperation in Fertilizers, Petrochemicals, and Pharmaceuticals. We look forward to strengthening our partnership and fostering continued growth in these critical sectors," Nadda said in a post on X.

Earlier on October 31, Goyal, on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, inaugurated the "One District One Product" (ODOP) Wall at the Indian Embassy.

Goyal also co-chaired the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the Economy and Investment Committee under the Saudi-India Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) alongside Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy, Saudi Arabia on October 30, 2024.

India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting the centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties. Their diplomatic relations were established in 1947.

