Piyush Goyal optimistic about creating more ‘successful Kiwi–Bharat stories’

New Delhi, Nov 5 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday expressed optimism about creating more “Successful Kiwi–Bharat Stories” as part of a shared vision for deeper collaboration across sectors.

He lauded the hard work of the vibrant Indian diaspora and affirmed that shared values, culture, and aspirations continue to bring India and New Zealand closer, paving the way for a stronger and future-oriented partnership.

At a community event held at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Auckland during his official visit, Goyal expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, for gracing the occasion and joining in the celebration of the India–New Zealand partnership.

Luxon spoke of New Zealand’s strong support for India’s emergence as a global economic powerhouse, stating that India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the India–New Zealand relationship is built on mutual respect, fairness, and a shared vision for prosperity, describing the Indian diaspora as “bridges” that strengthen the bonds between the two nations.

Goyal also held an engaging interaction titled “Tea with Indian Business Delegation”, with prominent Indian business leaders. He commended the largest-ever Indian business delegation visiting New Zealand for their active participation in fostering bilateral economic ties.

The discussions highlighted growing opportunities for collaboration between the two economies, particularly in agriculture and food processing, wood and forestry, technology, and innovation.

Business leaders appreciated India’s forward-looking policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the Production Linked Incentive Schemes and Startup India initiative, which have enabled Indian enterprises to expand globally.

Goyal encouraged Indian businesses to remain persistent, as it is the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation of the people that truly drive growth and deepen partnerships.

Earlier, Goyal called upon both countries to explore innovative avenues of cooperation to deepen their economic partnership. He underscored the immense potential for collaboration across key sectors, including maritime, forestry, sports, education, technology and tourism.

He underlined that this was the first visit to New Zealand by such a large business delegation from India, reflecting the confidence and dynamism of Indian industry in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Speaking on the ongoing India–New Zealand FTA negotiations, Goyal underscored that discussions were progressing with mutual respect and a shared commitment to achieving balanced outcomes.

The Minister highlighted that New Zealand stands to benefit from access to India’s vast and rapidly growing market, while India can leverage New Zealand’s technological expertise and niche capabilities to build mutually rewarding cooperation. He also acknowledged the vital contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening New Zealand’s economy and enhancing cultural and people-to-people ties.

