Piyush Goyal to visit Brussels on October 27-28 for FTA talks

New Delhi [India], October 27 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, will visit Brussels, Belgium, on 27-28 October 2025, to hold high-level discussions with Maros Sefcovic, Executive Vice-President and European Commissioner for Trade of the European Union, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed.

The visit comes at a crucial stage in the ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, as both sides intensify efforts to conclude a comprehensive, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade agreement at the earliest. Building on the momentum generated by the 14th round of negotiations held earlier this month, the Minister's visit aims to provide strategic direction and political impetus to the talks.

"Discussions are expected to cover key areas of the proposed FTA (Free Trade Agreement), including market access, non-tariff measures, and regulatory cooperation. The visit will also serve to review progress achieved so far and to identify areas requiring further convergence," the ministry said in an official statement.

Minister Goyal's engagements in Brussels will include a bilateral meeting with Commissioner Sefcovic followed by a working dinner, where both leaders are expected to reaffirm the shared ambition to strengthen the India-EU trade and economic partnership.

This visit takes place against the backdrop of the India-EU partnership gaining renewed strategic depth following the meeting between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and European Commission President H.E. Ursula von der Leyen earlier this year. The two leaders had underscored the importance of a future-ready trade relationship that advances prosperity, sustainability, and innovation on both sides.

Minister Goyal's visit to Brussels thus marks an essential step in translating that shared vision into concrete outcomes. It reflects India's steadfast commitment to deepening engagement with the European Union one of its largest trading partners and to advancing an agreement that contributes to resilient supply chains, sustainable growth, and a rules-based global trading system.

Notably, Goyal will travel to Brussels following his German visit, where he has met with various industry leaders across sectors.

Earlier, Goyal met Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy, in Berlin to explore ways to enhance cooperation in developing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy systems.

